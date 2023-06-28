X22 REPORT Ep. 3103b - [DS] Attacks Failing, Trump Confirms The [DS] Exists & Their Reign Is Coming To An End

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X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News Ep. 3103b - June 27, 2023
[DS] Attacks Failing, Trump Confirms The [DS] Exists & Their Reign Is Coming To An End
The [DS] is failing, their attacks are not working. The [DS] has released an audio recording of Trump discussing classified docs, but he never mentioned classified docs. Trump most likely set them up. Trump lets the people know that the [DS] is real and soon their reign will be coming to an end. Trump has them where he wants them and the following the path to war, which is the final battle.
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