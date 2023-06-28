Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
X22 REPORT Ep. 3103b - [DS] Attacks Failing, Trump Confirms The [DS] Exists & Their Reign Is Coming To An End
channel image
GalacticStorm
2043 Subscribers
Shop now
72 views
Published Yesterday

X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News Ep. 3103b - June 27, 2023

[DS] Attacks Failing, Trump Confirms The [DS] Exists & Their Reign Is Coming To An End


The [DS] is failing, their attacks are not working. The [DS] has released an audio recording of Trump discussing classified docs, but he never mentioned classified docs. Trump most likely set them up. Trump lets the people know that the [DS] is real and soon their reign will be coming to an end. Trump has them where he wants them and the following the path to war, which is the final battle.


Record Night Vision in 4k w/ These Binoculars!!

Click Here --> http://www.nightwatchpro.com

Get Up To 60% OFF Clicking The Link Above^^^


All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.


Protect yourself from data breaches with up to $1 million of coverage

https://www.virtualshield.com/x22

Get 67% OFF this Summer plus FREE for 30 days!

Keywords
donald trumpdeclaselection fraudx22 reportbiden regimecriminal syndicatecensorship industrial complex

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket