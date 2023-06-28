X22 REPORT Ep. 3103b - [DS] Attacks Failing, Trump Confirms The [DS] Exists & Their Reign Is Coming To An End

X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News Ep. 3103b - June 27, 2023

[DS] Attacks Failing, Trump Confirms The [DS] Exists & Their Reign Is Coming To An End





The [DS] is failing, their attacks are not working. The [DS] has released an audio recording of Trump discussing classified docs, but he never mentioned classified docs. Trump most likely set them up. Trump lets the people know that the [DS] is real and soon their reign will be coming to an end. Trump has them where he wants them and the following the path to war, which is the final battle.





All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.





