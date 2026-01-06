J W COLEMAN, Sworn In For The State, 183rd To Testify

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
J. W. COLEMAN, sworn for the State in rebuttal at the Trial of Leo Frank in the Fulton County Superior Court of Atlanta Georgia in August 1913 (Testimony Portion From July 28 - August 21, 1913; Closing Arguments August 21-25, 1913)
I remember a conversation I had with detective Mc Worth. He exhibited an envelope to me with a figure "5" on the right of it.
CROSS EXAMINATION.
This does not seem to be the envelope he showed me. (Defendant's Exhibit 47 (*51). The figure "5" was on it. I don't see it now. I told him at the time that Mary was due $1.20, and that "5" on the right would not suit for that.