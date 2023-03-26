Create New Account
DR. JERRY AND JENNY MCCARTHY WAHLBERG INTRODUCE HOMELIFE COMMUNITY FOR ADULTS WITH AUTISM
Published 18 hours ago |
Del BigTree at the HighWire


March 24, 2023


It’s among the greatest worry of every Autism Parent: “What happens to my child when I am gone?” One specialist believes he has the answer. Pediatrician Dr. Jerry Kartzinel is joined by Celebrity Warrior Mom Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg to introduce the Home Life Community for Adults with Autism and other Special Needs. For more information, or to donate to this effort, go to www.homelifecommunity.org.


#HomeLifeCommunity #Autism #NonSpeakers #DrJerry #JennyMcCarthyWahlberg


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2emi8k-dr.-jerry-and-jenny-mccarthy-wahlberg-introduce-homelife-community-for-adul.html

Keywords
autismdel bigtreespecial needspediatricianhome lifedr jerryjenny mccarthy wahlbergkartzinel

