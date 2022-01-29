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(Short Version) Anti mandate protesters arrested at American Museum of Natural History - 1/26/2022
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142 views • January 29, 2022
1/26/2022: 3 anti mandate protesters arrested at American Museum of Natural History in New York City. They were charged with trespassing after refusing to wear masks or show vaccine passport. They had made reservations to visit the museum. Short version.
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