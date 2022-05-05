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InfoWars - Kate Dalley interviews Constitutional Lawyer Krisanne Hall Reveals Political Games Behind Roe v Wade. Plus, What Every Sheriff Should Know - 5-04-2022
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30 views • May 05, 2022
This is a very informative interview... Kate Dalley hosts the final hour of the Alex Jones Show, and is joined live via Skype by Krisanne Hall, a constitutional attorney who exposes Roe V. Wade as the political circus it truly is.
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