WARNING Turpentine In Metal Containers is HIGHLY TOXIC!

Worldwide Supplier For 100% Pure Gum Spirits Of Turpentine:http://www.sacredpurity.com/turpentine.html





WARNING Turpentine In Plastic Bottles is HIGHLY TOX1C! - https://bit.ly/3tdFQ9X

WARNING KLEAN STRIPS TURPENTINE IS HIGHLY IMPURE & TOXIC! - https://bit.ly/3XUP5cF

All The Turpentine Protocol Videos: https://bit.ly/3uW1sHW





Would you like a free 15 minute health consultation with Sun Fruit Dan? If so you can sign up for this and find more information about the consult by clicking this link: http://sacredpurity.com/consultation.html





WARNING Turpentine In Plastic Bottles is HIGHLY TOXIC!





Time and time again so many people who discover Turpentine for healing to eradicate candida and parasites within the body tend to ask is it OK to take 100% Pure Gum Spirits Of Turpentine that is in a metal container?





So I have made this specific video to answer this question in very clear detail, I give a big warning as to why you should never consume Turpentine in a metal/tin container.





This is a must watch video for anyone that has ever taken Turpentine that has come from a metal container or for anyone who has turpentine in a metal container or even for people considering buying turpentine in a metal container because as you will learn in this video its very harmful to your health.





My Turpentine Facebook Group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/pineoil





Tip Me Through Paypal: https://www.paypal.me/sunfruitdan

Pledge To Me Via Patreon: https://patreon.com/sunfruitdan





Check out Sun Fruit Dan’s USA or UK Amazon store to find lists of the best health and healing remedies by clicking here:

(USA) https://www.amazon.com/shop/sunfruitdan

(UK) https://www.amazon.co.uk/shop/sunfruitdan





Check Out My Fitness Youtube Channel By Clicking Here: bit.ly/2gLRhTK





Truedark Biohack Blue Light Blocking Glasses Website (USE THIS COUPON TO GET 10% OFF: CCSFD10): https://bit.ly/2FcMRiS





The Shoes I Wear:

Vibram Men's V Running Shoe - https://amzn.to/2veKfeE

Vibram Men's KSO EVO Five Finger Shoes - https://amzn.to/2GFlmMY





The Superfoods I Use:

Nutrex Hawaii, Pure Spirulina Pacifica, Powder - https://amzn.to/2DrcUBy

Sunfood Cacao Powder - https://amzn.to/2KhrYUz





The Supplements I Use:

Thorne Research - Multi-Vitamin Elite - https://amzn.to/2UyUb1T

Allmax Creatine Monohydrate: https://amzn.to/2snm2nm

Lugols Iodine 5% - https://ebay.to/33Vhpm0

Magnesium Malate - https://amzn.to/2yoMQVb

Flameout® Omega-3 Fish Oil - https://amzn.to/2REUeno