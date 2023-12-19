The sides continue to exchange blows on the border between Lebanon and Israel. These images show IDF aircraft and artillery hitting Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon. This includes the destruction of a Hezbollah missile launcher.

Adding, claims by NYTimes, citing sources:

Biden is urging Israel to reduce the intensity of hostilities in the Gaza Strip "in about three weeks" - that is, in mid-January.

This was reported by The New York Times, citing sources.

Although officially the United States continues to say that only Israel chooses the timing and format of its military operation, privately American officials are putting pressure on the Israelis to reduce the number of attacks on the enclave.

Washington believes that "Israel will be less secure if its military operations convert more Palestinians into supporters of Hamas."

Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin came to Israel the day before (Monday, 18th) with the same message.

Instead of a "high-intensity" phase of the war, Israel is encouraged to carry out more focused, intelligence-based missions to find and kill Hamas leaders, destroy tunnels and other militant infrastructure and rescue hostages.

Let us recall that earlier the foreign ministers of Britain, Germany and France demanded that Israel cease fire in the Gaza Strip due to growing casualties and the humanitarian crisis.

