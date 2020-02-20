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FOLKS, COMMERCIAL AVIATION HAS BEEN WEAPONIZED
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65 views • February 20, 2020
Note: Share the HD version (Facebook) of this movie at https://www.facebook.com/groups/geoengineering.perpetrators/permalink/2291068167886856/ Be sure to watch it in full-screen mode as you read the FULL story. Many who need this information are on Facebook.
Through your patronage, your hard-earned money is allowing these airlines to continue this same destructive activity, day in and day out. And, the men who run these airlines are likely making many hundreds of times as much money as you do. Do you consent?
Through your patronage, your hard-earned money is allowing these airlines to continue this same destructive activity, day in and day out. And, the men who run these airlines are likely making many hundreds of times as much money as you do. Do you consent?
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