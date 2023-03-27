More Climate Mandates / Taliban Update / Another Biden Illegality

John Kerry is telling us to expect more climate mandates from the Biden administration, including executive orders. He also gives his take on "global elites" (career politicians who live elite lifestyles with your money) flying around in private jets. We share more on this episode as well as the latest video from the Taliban featuring all our stuff, plus what a federal appeals court is saying about Biden's vaccine mandate on federal employees. Welcome to...The Freedom Ring!





Sources: Breitbart, The Gateway Pundit, The Holy Bible, and our brains!