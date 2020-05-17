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EEG Brain Function Improves with Transcendental Meditation
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6 views • May 17, 2020
This is the video that proved to me meditation wasnt just sitting and mumbling to myself. It is the most powerful and natural thing you can do to quiet the monkey brain that we believe is us talking in our heads... It not! For me the purpose of hearing my self talk in my head is to give instruction.. not to recieve it.
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