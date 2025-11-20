BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
VAXX poisoned YouTube lawyer's BRAIN explodes
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
10140 followers
210 views • 24 hours ago

Nate The Lawyer

@NatetheLawyer

Here is my Brain Tumor.

Surgery had to be postponed because it’s massive. Will be under the knife Wednesday.

https://x.com/NatetheLawyer/status/1990483852272320642

###

Nate The Lawyer

@NatetheLawyer

·Jan 3, 2023

Thank God Tatum called out the Conspiracy Theory Bull Shit too.

Every heart condition is not Covid Vax related.

Evidence Matters not making up shit.

HERE IS WHY NFL Player Damar Hamlin COLLAPSED https://youtube.com/watch?v=Bnazsvkvu5w&si=EnSIkaIECMiOmarE via

@YouTube

https://x.com/NatetheLawyer/status/1610244291065954306

###

Nate The Lawyer

@NatetheLawyer

·Jan 3, 2023

Prayer for NFL Damar Hamlin.

The Conspiracy theory 𝗜𝗱𝗶𝗼𝘁𝘀 claiming this has anything to do with the covid vaccine without any evidence need to stop.

You look like a 🤡

https://x.com/NatetheLawyer/status/1610244291065954306

###

Nate The Lawyer

@NatetheLawyer

Looking for counter-arguments for a video.

No Vax is 100%

COVID Vaccine

1 Safe - 6 Billion shots

2 Less Likely to Spread Covid

3Less Likely to get Covid

4 Less Likely Hospitalization

5 Less Likely Death

Every credible research paper confirms these 5 points.

Prove me wrong!

5:04 AM · Oct 29, 2021

https://x.com/NatetheLawyer/status/1392492341341065217

###

Nate The Lawyer

@NatetheLawyer

Just finally recovered from my second shot of the COVID 19 vaccine.

It took me a solid week to recover. I felt like I had a bad case of the flu.

I am glad it is over.

7:50 AM · May 12, 2021

https://x.com/NatetheLawyer/status/1392492341341065217

----------

Mirrored - bootcamp

Bootcamp now on Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/chestyp

Please subscribe to him, he has done some excellent work during the plandemic/vaxx genocide

----------

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Christ is KING!

cancerbrain tumornate the lawyer
