VAXX poisoned YouTube lawyer's BRAIN explodes

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Nate The Lawyer
@NatetheLawyer
Here is my Brain Tumor.
Surgery had to be postponed because it’s massive. Will be under the knife Wednesday.
https://x.com/NatetheLawyer/status/1990483852272320642
###
Nate The Lawyer
@NatetheLawyer
·Jan 3, 2023
Thank God Tatum called out the Conspiracy Theory Bull Shit too.
Every heart condition is not Covid Vax related.
Evidence Matters not making up shit.
HERE IS WHY NFL Player Damar Hamlin COLLAPSED https://youtube.com/watch?v=Bnazsvkvu5w&si=EnSIkaIECMiOmarE via
@YouTube
https://x.com/NatetheLawyer/status/1610244291065954306
###
Nate The Lawyer
@NatetheLawyer
·Jan 3, 2023
Prayer for NFL Damar Hamlin.
The Conspiracy theory 𝗜𝗱𝗶𝗼𝘁𝘀 claiming this has anything to do with the covid vaccine without any evidence need to stop.
You look like a 🤡
https://x.com/NatetheLawyer/status/1610244291065954306
###
Nate The Lawyer
@NatetheLawyer
Looking for counter-arguments for a video.
No Vax is 100%
COVID Vaccine
1 Safe - 6 Billion shots
2 Less Likely to Spread Covid
3Less Likely to get Covid
4 Less Likely Hospitalization
5 Less Likely Death
Every credible research paper confirms these 5 points.
Prove me wrong!
5:04 AM · Oct 29, 2021
https://x.com/NatetheLawyer/status/1392492341341065217
###
Nate The Lawyer
@NatetheLawyer
Just finally recovered from my second shot of the COVID 19 vaccine.
It took me a solid week to recover. I felt like I had a bad case of the flu.
I am glad it is over.
7:50 AM · May 12, 2021
https://x.com/NatetheLawyer/status/1392492341341065217
----------
Mirrored - bootcamp
Bootcamp now on Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/chestyp
Please subscribe to him, he has done some excellent work during the plandemic/vaxx genocide
----------
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/
Christ is KING!