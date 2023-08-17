Great News! The IRS has decided to Leave 99.9% of Income Tax Non-Filers Alone. (Full)

Take a deep breath and relax the IRS is not looking to waste time and money going after people who choose to Stop filing1040 income tax confessions TRAP. forms Its time to be informed and know the facts and truth about the IRS.



In this presentation, Peymon will show you how IRS management has made a deliberate decision to not go after 99.9% non-filers. When you know the facts and the law you too will feel secure in not supporting the deep state. You really can stop voluntarily supporting the Washington D.C. Swamp. Join your fellow patriots in the Restore Freedom movement, help your family and America Prosper and Make America FREE Again!

Peymon, founder of Freedom Law School in 1996, grew up in totalitarian Iran. In 1977, at age 14, Peymon moved to the land of the free and the home of the brave. He found out Americans are not nearly so free and brave as he thought! Peymon has taught thousands of Americans what the laws actually say, not what the IRS or income tax preparers say the laws say!

Peymon and Freedom Law School have helped many Americans to live free of IRS deception, robbery, and slavery. You can LIVE FREE NOW with Freedom Law School’s Lifetime Guarantee against Civil and Criminal Law suites. All current students are protected with our lifetime guarantee. Learn to take the Seven Steps to income tax freedom on the home page of our website, FreedomLawSchool.org.