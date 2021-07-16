© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Why do families & small business owners struggle to access health plans worth the money? Is it true Sharing is becoming a legitimate alternative to Insurance?
Follow
0
Share
Report
21 views • July 16, 2021
Wendy Scipione - National Sales Director - Mpowering Benefits
Learn about a healthcare solution where members gain more freedom, control, and flexibility in their healthcare choices at affordable rates. The concept has been tested for 25+ years and is now gaining incredible traction due to the current limitations, barriers, and cost for many with the traditional options. Membership benefits include helping the whole body, i.e., mind, body, and spirit. Memberships are geared towards health-conscious individuals and small businesses who want to take back control of their health and wealth.
Mpowering Benefits has helped thousands of clients save anywhere from $50-$1500 per member, per month!
Learn about a healthcare solution where members gain more freedom, control, and flexibility in their healthcare choices at affordable rates. The concept has been tested for 25+ years and is now gaining incredible traction due to the current limitations, barriers, and cost for many with the traditional options. Membership benefits include helping the whole body, i.e., mind, body, and spirit. Memberships are geared towards health-conscious individuals and small businesses who want to take back control of their health and wealth.
Mpowering Benefits has helped thousands of clients save anywhere from $50-$1500 per member, per month!
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.