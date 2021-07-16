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Why do families & small business owners struggle to access health plans worth the money? Is it true Sharing is becoming a legitimate alternative to Insurance?
Free Market Cash Patient
Free Market Cash Patient
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21 views • July 16, 2021
Wendy Scipione - National Sales Director - Mpowering Benefits

Learn about a healthcare solution where members gain more freedom, control, and flexibility in their healthcare choices at affordable rates. The concept has been tested for 25+ years and is now gaining incredible traction due to the current limitations, barriers, and cost for many with the traditional options. Membership benefits include helping the whole body, i.e., mind, body, and spirit. Memberships are geared towards health-conscious individuals and small businesses who want to take back control of their health and wealth.

Mpowering Benefits has helped thousands of clients save anywhere from $50-$1500 per member, per month!
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health insurancemedical cost sharingsharingcash patient
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy