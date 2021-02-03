Should 'Conspiracy Theory'-Believing Members Of Congress Be Expelled?

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There are growing demands - especially among Democrats - to expel Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) from Congress over reports that she believes or endorses "conspiracy theories" such as the "Q" conspiracy theory and others. Should Members who endorse conspiracy theories be kicked out? What is a conspiracy theory and how many Members have endorsed such theories in the past? How many times have conspiracy theories been used to drag the US into wars?