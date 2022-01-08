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WAR with Russia & China - Glenn gives SIX 2022 predictions
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990 views • January 08, 2022
Glenn Beck.
From more chaos in the streets and a Cold War with Russia, to consistently high gas prices and a possible Hillary Clinton run, Glenn gives several predictions for the coming year….
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-mJUB4zKk48
From more chaos in the streets and a Cold War with Russia, to consistently high gas prices and a possible Hillary Clinton run, Glenn gives several predictions for the coming year….
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-mJUB4zKk48
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