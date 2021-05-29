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Why did the media turn on Bill Gates?
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413 views • May 29, 2021
reallygraceful, May 24, 2021
I share my theory on why the media turned on Bill Gates in recent weeks.
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I share my theory on why the media turned on Bill Gates in recent weeks.
Subscribe For More - http://bit.ly/reallygraceful
Please consider supporting my channel on Patreon (Patreon and channel members watch these videos before anyone else) http://patreon.com/reallygraceful
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/reallygraceful/
YouTube backup channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCStE6_g3oP7DO5poxBvwOkA/
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/reallygraceful/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/reallygraceful
Twitter: https://twitter.com/reallygraceful
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Gab: https://gab.com/reallygraceful
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