HOW CIA MIND CONTROL IS UTILIZED AGAINST TARGETED INDIVIDUALS

24 years! It did not take 24 yrs to investigate ‘Carlos the Jackal’. 1997, and that is only when I discovered - 13 years after the fact - I was being targeted but CIA/DIA use mind control technologies and deception and manipulation to set up and entrap mind control victims because they must justify the 24/7 surveillance that Trauma Based Mind Control training research and development are dependent upon. Then they must simultaneously discredit their victims.



CIA/DIA Contractors basically have four options. If killing the victim is not the ‘preferable option’ then they set-up and entrap the victim to have them thrown into prison or a mental institution or the ‘mind- hobble’ the victim via directed energy. All four options are utilized against mind control victims. This is also how they discredit their victims



Occam Razor' basically provides the simplest answer is always the truth The simplest explanation is always the best explanation:



So in order to discredit a person, or group of people, all one need do is engage is a sufficiently complex scheme (game) of harassment and, because the more complicated the truth the less the likelihood of belief by ordinary person, the complexity of the harassment will generally be enough to cause most people to turn away in disbelief. It's called the 'Occam Razor Principle'



American Shadow Government Supercomputers are disrupting internet, phone & filtering communications, etc., and almost all at the source (computer) to prevent American public finding out about their incredibly evil atrocities via DISTRIBUTION & VISIBILITY OF CONTENT to constantly force me into synaptic responses forced adjustments constant countermoves trying to function and survive using deception and manipulation



Such tactics have been used against me for years, even when I could walk normally. It's called the Hyper Game Theory. Forcing the victim to constantly respond to the street theatre but orchestrated in ways which appear common ordinary and expected to the casual observer. It is NOT humanly possible for an ordinary person to encounter so much violence, abuse, harassment, directed energy attacks causing severe acoustic trauma nerve damage to ears.



There is nothing common ordinary and expected about the facts that these Directed Energy Torture Attacks and Harassment. I have suffered SEVERE spinal damage caused by the Organized Stalking Violent Attacks and I have suffered SEVERE Acoustic Trauma Nerve Damage to ears from the Directed Energy Torture ultrasound Infrasound pulses of microwave Attacks



Situational & Conversational Scenarios (Street Theatre) are constant, 24/7, but are scripted and orchestrated to appear as common, ordinary and expected to the casual observer. To make it appear as if Targeted Individual is blaming every bad luck negative event in life on the technology and tactics of the government informants and perpetrators when in fact they are to blame



Scripted Mind Games designed to appear so trivial, paltry, fanciful and fantastic in nature that to try and complain and document the physical and psychological violence is deliberately orchestrated makes the victims complaints appear trivial paltry fanciful and fantastic in nature



So the Targeted Individual is discredited, made to appear delusional, etc., while simultaneously the CIA DIA Contractors achieve their objectives of constantly provoking the victim into emotional responses which can be remotely measured and integrated back into RNM data for whole brain emulation.



Hyper Game Theory is a deadly game of 'Eugenics' based on the mathematical model known as the NON-COOPERATIVE GAMING THEOREM using two things:. DECEPTION & MANIPULATION. 'Hyper Game Theory' is just a moniker to describe that model



By 'deadly' I mean they need to walk you to your death: social death, emotional death, psychological death and, finally, physical death



Their are only two ways to defeat the Hyper Game Theory:



1. Refuse to play the game to begin with (Ignore Them Totally).



2. Place the opposing party in a position where they can no longer better their own position against you (Nash Equilibrium)



Since you are dealing with a Conscious Supercomputer programmed with Hyper Game Theory algorithms and because the CIA/DIA teams have far more resources (time, money, manpower, etc.) than you do their is really no possiblity to use the NASH EQUILIBRIUM, meaning you cannot - for the most part - place the government in a position where it can no longer better it's position against you



So the only way for Targeted Individuals to defeat the Hyper Game Theory tactics they use against you daily is to refuse to play the game to begin with (IGNORE THEM). Don't respond at all, either positively or negatively. Totally ignore them. DO NOT EXHIBIT ANY RESPONSE!



In order for Trauma Based Mind Control to work they must force you to continually respond to their Street Theater.