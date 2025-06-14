© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Iranian air defenses in Tehran are once again active, intercepting what are presumed to be Israeli drone attacks.
Adding:
Israeli Radio:
A fifth batch of Iranian missiles targets all of Israel.
Adding, A map was shown:
U.S. Navy moves to shield Israel:
— USS Thomas Hudner (DDG 116) heading to Eastern Mediterranean
— 8 more destroyers already positioned across 5th & 6th Fleets
— USS Carl Vinson CSG remains in CENTCOM
— Nimitz CSG in INDOPACOM may be rerouted if escalation continues
Map via iejmedia