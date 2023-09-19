Ukrainian Tranny Spokesperson THREATENS Journalists: Zelenskyy Prostitutes For More U.S. War Money

The American government is evil and supports evil aboard.

Host of American Journal on InfoWars Harrison Smith is here to talk about the latest propaganda coming out of Ukraine.

Volodymir Zelenskyy is making veiled threats about what Ukrainian refugees may do if the West stops funding the war.

He is claiming that Ukrainian refugees may become terrorists and attack European customers.

Sarah Ashton-Cirillo is a man pretending to be a woman.

He is also a spokesperson for Ukraine and is threatening journalists.

There is speculation that Ukraine is about to execute American journalist Gonzalo Lira.

The neocon warmongers refuse to change their ways.

The Iraq war was based on lies just like the war in Ukraine.

U.S. foreign policy has transformed and now exports the LGBT sodomite agenda.

The more foreign wars the U.S. gets entangled in the more likely the 2024 elections are canceled.

The American taxpayer is funding their own demise.

People are waking up and have had enough of the madness.



