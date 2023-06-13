https://gettr.com/post/p2jkd9c8048

6/4/2023 【NFSC 3rd Anniversary】Steve K. Bannon (GETTR: @stevebannon): Doesn't the Party of Davos know about the various atrocities committed by the CCP in China? No, they knew all of it, and they praise Xi Jinping as the second coming, with the world order they speak of being built upon the enslavement of the Chinese people!

#NFSC #takedowntheCCP #FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang





6/4/2023 【新中国联邦三周年】班农先生：达沃斯党难道不知道中共在中国所犯下的种种暴行吗？不，他们都知道！ 但他们却称赞习近平如同再度降临人间的救世主，而且他们口中的世界秩序建立在奴役中国人的基础之上！

#新中国联邦 #消灭中共 #释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平



