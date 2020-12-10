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CHP Talks: Mark Donnelly Sings ‘O Canada’ at BC Freedom Rally
CHP Canada
CHP Canada
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44 views • December 10, 2020
December 10, 2020: Mark Donnelly is well-known and much appreciated for using his great voice to lead the singing of ‘O Canada’ at the opening of hockey games for the Vancouver Canucks from 2001 until a few days ago. On Dec. 4, 2020, he was severed from his role by team owner, Francesco Aquilini who announced it on his Twitter feed. The reason for his sudden dismissal was his announced intention to sing the national anthem at the BC Freedom Christmas Rally held in front of the Vancouver Art Gallery on Dec. 5. At the Rally, Mark not only sang the anthem, but gave a moving speech on the importance of defending our freedoms. Later in the program, he also sang a powerful rendition of ‘O Holy Night’. This week he spoke with CHP TALKS co-hosts, Rod Taylor and Peter Vogel in a wide-ranging conversation about his family, his music, his composing and his convictions. You can learn much more about Mark at: https://markemersondonnelly.com

Canadian donations to his work can be made at: https://www.canadahelps.org/en/dn/25383
*Select “MED Composer” from the drop-down menu.*

CHP TALKS is also now available as a podcast; subscribe and listen at:
Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast/chp-talks/id1517269201
buzzsprout: https://www.buzzsprout.com/1134824

For more information on our party, visit us at http://www.chp.ca
Support us by donating here: https://www.chp.ca/donate

Subscribe to our Brighteon Channel: http://brighteon.com/channel/chpcanada

GAB: https://gab.com/CHPCanada
MINDS.com: https://www.minds.com/CHPCanada

TWITTER: https://twitter.com/CHPCanada
FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/CHP.ca.Canada/
Keywords
freedomlibertymusiccanadabritish columbiachp canadachristian heritage partyrod taylorsingervancouverconvictionbcpeter vogelfreedom rallycoronaviruslockdownscovid-19covid19composingmark donnellycanuckso canada
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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