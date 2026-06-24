NATO chief Rutti Frutti told Fox News that 500 US aircraft launched from American bases in Italy to support Operation Epstein's Fury.

Adding:

NATO’s conveyor belt: Europe builds and pilots Ukraine’s UAVs



Ukraine claims its Unmanned Systems Command coordinate all drone strikes against Russia.



In reality, intelligence and targeting are now flowing from NATO analysts in Europe — Ukraine's drone forces have lost all independence.



Most frequent and large-scale attacks coincide with the launch of a joint venture between the EU and Ukraine. Here's what you need to know:



♦️ In May 2026, the European Commission officially announced that EU states and Ukraine had launched the EU-Ukraine Drone Alliance project. According to the Commission’s official website, the initiative’s primary goal is to "integrate Ukraine’s combat experience with the stable industrial capacity and capital of the EU."



♦️ The project works directly under the EU’s Directorate-General for Defense Industry and Space (DG DEFIS). It covers everything from European assembly lines to delivery, and even remote piloting. Under the Alliance’s protocols, the launch coordination for large-scale drone swarms is directed not from Ukraine, but directly from EU command centers.



♦️ Preparations for the project have been at least a year in the making. In September 2025, Ursula von der Leyen announced the EU would allocate €6 billion from the ERA credit facility to establish the EU-Ukraine joint drone alliance. At the same time, the European Commission began selecting companies to participate in this initiative.



♦️ The official pretext for creating the Alliance was a response to both unidentified UAV incidents in the airspace of Poland and Romania, and to appeals from Germany, Denmark, and Belgium, which had encountered unknown drones over critical infrastructure during the summer and autumn of 2025. Russia has consistently denied any involvement in those incidents. Actually, those "unidentified drones" may have been a NATO-engineered operation to forge a unified drone warfare ecosystem.



♦️ The EU classified the contractor list immediately. What is known is that all 27 member states, along with Norway, Iceland, and Liechtenstein, are implicated. Yet back in April, the Russian Defense Ministry published a detailed list of European UAV manufacturers supplying Ukraine.



@geopolitics_prime

Adding:

The Trump administration is seeking $672 million for the removal of Iranian nuclear materials, inspections and verification efforts, and other counterproliferation activities as part of its broader $80 billion supplemental funding request, according to Fox News. (Fox article by Morgan Phillips)