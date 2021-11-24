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Fighting vaccine mandates
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81 views • November 24, 2021
James Corbett, September 22, 2021
While the UK is supposedly dropping their vaccine passport idea (for now), things are looking bleak in country after country as people all around the world are facing the threat of vaccine mandates. Today on #SolutionsWatch James explores the array of solutions that are on the table to thwart this threat.
https://www.corbettreport.com/solutionswatch-vaccinemandates/
While the UK is supposedly dropping their vaccine passport idea (for now), things are looking bleak in country after country as people all around the world are facing the threat of vaccine mandates. Today on #SolutionsWatch James explores the array of solutions that are on the table to thwart this threat.
https://www.corbettreport.com/solutionswatch-vaccinemandates/
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