BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

The Las Vegas Shooter Timeline Changes Once Again
Stefan Molyneux
Stefan MolyneuxCheckmark Icon
1939 followers
Follow
3
Download MP3
Share
Report
128 views • October 24, 2020
We Need Your Support: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
MP3: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3860/the-las-vegas-shooter-timeline-changes-once-again
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3860-the-las-vegas-shooter-timeline-changes-once-again

Law enforcement have updated the numbers of dead and injured; Stephen Paddock killed 58 and injured 546 – 501 have been discharged and 45 are still hospitalized. This presentation builds on what we have already reported and includes new details about the note found in Paddock's hotel room, hotel check-in date discrepancies, a significant burglary, claims about Paddock's mental health, claims from an anonymous prostitute, the disappearance of Security Guard Jesus Campos, the story of Mandalay Bay Engineer Stephen Schuck, an update on the mysterious “you’re all going to die” claims, the death of Kymberley Suchomel and a full explanation of the disputed timeline.

Your support is essential to Freedomain Radio, which is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by making a one time donation or signing up for a monthly recurring donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate

Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com

Amazon Affiliate Links
US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
Keywords
shootinglas vegastimelinestefan molyneuxfreedomain
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Elon Musk Spends Millions on Midterm Elections, Filings Show

Elon Musk Spends Millions on Midterm Elections, Filings Show

Douglas Harrington
How a simple freezer hack is helping seniors and shoppers beat high prices and food waste

How a simple freezer hack is helping seniors and shoppers beat high prices and food waste

Jacob Thomas
Pilot Trial Tests Resistant Starch and Psyllium Blend for IBS on Low-FODMAP Diet

Pilot Trial Tests Resistant Starch and Psyllium Blend for IBS on Low-FODMAP Diet

Coco Somers
Another Kinetic Attack on Iran Will Unleash Global Depression, Famine and Collapse

Another Kinetic Attack on Iran Will Unleash Global Depression, Famine and Collapse

Mike Adams
Fears of Renewed War Grow as U.S. and Israel Reportedly Eye Iran Strikes

Fears of Renewed War Grow as U.S. and Israel Reportedly Eye Iran Strikes

Garrison Vance
Russia Condemns Terrorist Attack in Jordan, Reaffirms Solidarity

Russia Condemns Terrorist Attack in Jordan, Reaffirms Solidarity

Garrison Vance
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy