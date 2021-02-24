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ARIZONA Voter Fraud - A CLOSE LOOK AT THE DATA By Data Science Experts
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91 views • February 24, 2021
Data science experts scrutinize the vote tallies and data from election night across the state of Arizona. Included is the raw data feed for this state, should you like to follow along and review for yourself.
https://gofile.io/d/DWWTxK
https://gofile.io/d/EaWkns
https://gofile.io/d/DWWTxK
https://gofile.io/d/EaWkns
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