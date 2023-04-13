Lost Calendar and Found

The Kingdom Calendar. The calendar that has been ordained since creation and used in heaven but lost on the earth may have finally been found. See the Scriptures lead us to the truth on the structure of the calendar and how the beginning of each year is accurately determined, using His words and His creation.
