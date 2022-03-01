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Amazing healing. This will make you cry with joy.
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123 views • March 01, 2022
Today's video is about an amazing woman, Rosemary Fletcher spent 11 years confined to a wheelchair and doctors said she will never walk again. Thanks to the raw food diet she went from 305 lbs to 120 lbs and now walks one mile a day. Amazing!!!
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