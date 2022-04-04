Karen Politicians - The Nancy Pelosi of Canada

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00:00
She tried to defend Justin Trudeau for not meeting with the truckers at the FreedomConvoy2022 with the most ridiculous take I've seen yet.
00:40
Elizabeth gets triggered by the word F A R T
01:27
Elizabeth May had a few too many and showed her true self. A Radicalized Fanatic who loves fawning over Omar Khadr and I'm sure her hero Justin Trudeau.
02:23
For a defender of the cabinet, she certainly doesn't follow her own guidelines she expects from everyone else in the cabinet.
Mirrored - Canadope