Otpor-Boss Popovic: We worked on 37 Revolutions in total and 5 successful

S. Popovic, the #Otpor-revolution-making company boss financed by USA confesses, that they made "*37 revolutions in total and 5 successful"*

S. Popovic, the #Otpor-boss, financed by USA, was the local Yugoslav conductor of anti-Milosevic rallies.

More info on the NATO war against former Yugoslavia at www.natoyu.wordpress.com (This however is still missing how the preparing civil war including the Kosovo conflict had been organized by the West. )

journeyman original full version: Does the USA Sponsor Revolutions? : https://www.youtube.com/watch?t=16&v=lpXbA6yZY-8



See also the use of unpolitical Fashion student heros of Ivan Marovic: Revolution as a fashion line. sexy revolutions paid by USA https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4O0DBvDIPbM and professional PR TV campaigns: Anti-Dictator washing program: Otpor fist: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5GseXFpKfA0 No arguments and funny - that is the way it works. See also: !!! English 2:03:43 The Weight of Chains 2 | Težina lanaca 2 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vNNG_mn_9DU This is no uprise. It is an US unconventional warfare ! To understand this, read this from the introduction of Training Circular No. 18-01, United States Army, John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center and School, Oct. 2011: The intent of U.S. Unconventional Warfare efforts is to exploit a hostile power’s political, military, economic, and psychological vulnerabilities by developing and sustaining resistance forces to accomplish U.S.strategic objectives." or: "There is another type of warfare —new in its intensity, ancient in its origin— war by guerrillas, subversives, insurgents, assassins; war by ambush instead of by combat, by infiltration instead of aggression, seeking victory by eroding and exhausting the enemy instead of engaging him. It preys on unrest." more: http://publicintelligence.net/u-s-army-special-forces-unconventional-warfare-training-manual-november-2010/ or: The U.S. Department of Defense has defined psychological warfare (PSYWAR) as: "The planned use of propaganda and other psychological actions having the primary purpose of influencing the opinions, emotions, attitudes, and behavior of hostile foreign groups in such a way as to support the achievement of national objectives." http://www.newworldencyclopedia.org/entry/Psychological_warfare #Otpor in German: ORF: Die Revolutionsprofis - die geplanten Regimestürze (29:39min.): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=svJY8U4xvcw Otpor in Italian: 7min. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iYBIKStkdVU Otpor with Portuges subtitles : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lqDA2yMxl-Y #OTPOR #CANVAS #EUGENESHARP Revolutionäre zu vermieten Revolucionários Para Alugar [2011] OTPOR Serbisch? Aktivisti pokreta Otpor podučavali demonstrante u arapskom svijetu - Al Jazeera Balkans https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6BCzpqpMl78 2:54min otpor u Srbiji,