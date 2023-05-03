THE GREAT DAY OF THE LORD IS UPON AMERICA AND THE NATIONS

Prophecy of America's destruction for the butchering of children and perverse abominations. After the video please watch The Return of the Ancient gods.
https://youtu.be/AlR6dAkbkpM Return of the Transgender gods
