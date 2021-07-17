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Cody Snodgres - From Black Ops to Healer
ShadowCitizen
ShadowCitizen
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33 views • July 17, 2021
CODY GOLDEN ELK SNODGRES opens up to Rachael about his personal history of being a College Professor and then a Petroleum Geophysicist who worked at Chevron and Amoco, and through a twist of fate became an independent Black Ops Contractor. In 1994 he claims he was offered $1,000,000 to bomb the Alfred P. Murrah Building in Oklahoma City. Currently the man is publishing a book and working as a healer. This two hour interview unravels his journey. For people who have listened to some of Cody Snodgres’ other interviews and have questioned his validity, this interview gives lots of leads and hints to follow up on.

NOTES:

for a copy of his book CHOOSING THE LIGHT: Dark Secrets of the Oklahoma City Bombing email: [email protected]

The Star Lodge Healing Center - Lake George, CO
Compromised: Clinton, Bush and the CIA - by Terry Reed (book)
Oklahoma City Bombing : The Suppressed Truth - by Jon Rappaport (book)
A Noble Lie: Oklahoma City 1995 (documentary film)
Gulf War Syndrome: publichealth.va.gov/exposures/gulfwar/medically-unexplained-illness.asp

rachaellmcintosh.com/books

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Buy Rachael L. McIntosh a cup of coffee, or a nice dinner, or put her kids through college. No gesture too small or large, everything helps bring fascinating new guests and keeps ShadowCitizen reaching listeners across the globe. shadowcitizen.online/index.php/support/
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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