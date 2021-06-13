SPACEBUSTERS - Hippocratic Hypocrisy - how medicine was hijacked and perverted by the elite

A collaborative film by Spacebusters and Dr. Andrew Kaufman about how authentic medicine was hijacked by the power elite and turned into a deadly, sickness for profit industry.⁣HIPPOCRATIC HYPOCRISY: Stunning New Documentary & Health Freedom Action Plan⁣Welcome to Part 2 of the Solutions Project here on Snooze 2 Awaken. In Part 1 I focused on the pioneering macroeconomic model called One Small Town developed by Michael Tellinger.Today I’m returning to the field of health, and specifically virology, to propose a concerted strategy for exposing fraudulent science and freeing ourselves from the current medical model based entirely on lies that systemically and systematically breaks its own oath by actually trying (it would seem) to do more harm than good.And when I say more than harm than good, I mean that in the most extreme way. By even conservative estimates, iatrogenic (doctor-caused) factors are the third leading cause of death in the United States. Some respected researchers claim that these statistics are fudged and that doctor-induced deaths are actually at the very top of the mortality totem pole.Don’t believe me? Google this concept and see for yourself. The only honest response to this horrific truth should be along the lines of Vince Lombardi’s immortal words: “What the hell’s going on out here?!”To cite author and journalist Jon Rappoport on this sobering subject:Medical illiteracy in the population—the public health experts and the pharmaceutical titans feast on it. It allows them to get away with mass murder every day.For those who think murder is too strong a word, I’ll close with this: it’s simple—when you’re in a profession that keeps killing and maiming people at a tragic and astonishing rate, and you know it and do nothing about it, you’re guilty. Period. No amount of evasion or excuse changes the fact.Could there actually be a purposeful effort directed from the highest levels of the medical establishment (and perhaps even beyond) to suppress all forms of real medicine that fortify the body, mind, and spirit—while medicalizing expensive toxins and mutilations?Are you aware that, before being turned on its head like everything else in our world, the word “quack” initially applied to allopathic doctors promoting the insane (by any humane and/or holistic standards) cut-remove-poison-and-kill model of medical warfare that is contrary to nature and antithetical to life?Google that, too. And while you’re at it, look up something called Koch’s postulates and Rivers’ postulates. Specifically, see if you can uncover any proof, any whatsoever, that these postulates developed to prove the germ theory of disease have ever been fulfilled in the case of viruses or even bacteria.Have a listen to what Dr. Thomas Cowan has to say on this subject in this recent interview that I highly recommend:As Dr. Cowan indicates, you won’t find any proof of germ theory because there isn’t any. According to a plethora of researchers, including David Parker and Dawn Lester in their watershed review of medical literature, WHAT REALLY MAKES YOU ILL?, not a shred of honest science has ever been advanced to support the false (but immensely profitable—just ask the vaccine industry) claim that viruses and bacteria are infectious and cause disease.Below, I provide a host of links—in addition to an amazing new documentary—that prove my point abundantly and redundantly.But before we get there, allow me to entertain a possible question in readers’ minds, who might be asking themselves, “So what?”Here’s what:Germ theory is emblematic of an inherently antagonist and oppressive worldview that sees others as threats. You can’t take away this mentality, by exposing and substituting for it a holistic, healthy, co-evolutionary outlook, without changing the world so thoroughly that our sociopathic and psychopathic controllers would be disempowered quickly and utterly.The world is built from energy and consciousness. Going after the controllers exclusively is merely attacking an epiphenomenon without addressing the primary cause of our problems.Thus what we really need to change, first and foremost, is our mindset. And this means being willing to correct—and if all else fails, reject—anyone still clinging to the warlike, either-or, us-versus-them model of human biology based on the fraudulent germ theory model that inevitably separates us from nature and each other.And yes, this includes some ostensibly well-meaning voices in the health movement such as Drs. Judy Mikovits, Zach Bush, Rashid Buttar, VA Shiva and Dolores Cahill, who despite admitting some of the flaws in germ theory, still perniciously promote it even though it is 100% incorrect in all cases.