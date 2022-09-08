AMERICA'S HUNGER GAMES 2022

Full Show Info: https://danhappel.com/americas-hunger-games-2022

Destroying our dams will destroy much of Western agriculture and some of the most important infrastructure in America.

A key to the success of the war on the West is the destruction of dams and taking of 100+ year old water rights from farmers and ranchers that depend on irrigation and stock water to survive.

As the water goes, so go the small producers that historically fed America and the world.

The cleanest and most reliable form of energy (hydroelectric) will be destroyed as well and the so-called “green renewable “energy of solar and wind, although notoriously unreliable and expensive, will supposedly replace it. None of this makes sense unless your goal is to reduce human population and destroy free market economies.

Stated goals of Agenda 21/2030 are the elimination of non-corporate agriculture, meat consumption, most forms of mining & logging, private property and the ability to travel.

In essence, Americans will be moved into mega-cities of public housing & public transportation (human kennels) while most of America will be off limits to humans; unless of course you are one of the elite few in control of the rest of the sheeple.