Proverbs Give Prudence, Knowledge And Discretion - Proverbs 1:4

Proverbs 1:4 (NIV).
4) for giving prudence to those who are simple,
knowledge and discretion to the young—
Proverbs Club Commentary.
The youth need to increase in knowledge.
Both simple and the young need discretion.
