Miles Guo: last few days so many wealthy people lost all their investments and committed suicide; on the other hand, citizens of the New Federal State of China are striding into a bright future

3/13/2023 Miles Guo: We are living in two different worlds in the past few days: so many wealthy people lost all their investments and committed suicide; on the other hand, citizens of the New Federal State of China are striding into a bright future. Fellow fighters, please cherish what we have
#SiliconValleyBank #CreditSuisse #DeutscheBank #NFSC
3/13/2023 文贵盖特：冰火两重天: 过去几天很多很多的投资界、有钱人破产跳楼, 而新中国联邦人正在走向美好的未来，战友们珍惜我们所拥有的一切吧
#硅谷银行 #瑞士信贷 #德意志银行 #新中国联邦
