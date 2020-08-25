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Something bigger is happening in Wisconsin...
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6100 views • August 25, 2020
WeAreChange
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Survival & Self-Defense Training - https://wearechange.org/apocalypse-su...

Something bigger is happening in Wisconsin...

In this video, we explain what is really happening in Kenosha, Wisconsin and the larger truth behind the police shooting and riot.

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