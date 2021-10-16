Creepy Biden Whispers in the Mic Again… After Playing Touchie with The Kids (Video)

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Top ivermectin doc reiterates claim that Congressmen have used treatment: ‘none have gone to hospita
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First published at 16:02 UTC on October 13th, 2021.
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martinbrodel
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