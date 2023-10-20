Michael Yon - What's Heading This Way, PostScript Interview with John Petersen

Futurist John L. Petersen, interviews combat correspondent Michael Yon.

Michael and John discuss what is going on with the sate of the world right now as the global situation is being rearranged.

The foundation of demographics, within the United States, Europe, and Japan, is changing as the intentional facilitation of migration is increasing.

Could this be compared to the fall of Rome?





Michael Yon is a seasoned combat correspondent and former Green Beret. He has been reporting on world events firsthand for two decades. Learn more about Michael at MichaelYon.com.





Like, subscribe, and share the ❤️

Visit us at https://arlingtoninstitute.org/premium/ and sign up for a free membership. We’ll notify you when more content is released. See you there!



