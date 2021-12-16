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WalMart Hand & Full Body Scan No Mark You are Not Welcomed at Wally World
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183 views • December 16, 2021
2nd Generation Christian Television
Official Youtube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCpcBPvjZNBGZS7Ra0tvkuAg
Walmart Hand & Full Body Scan No Mark You are Not Welcomed at Wally World
Matthew 24:14 KJV
“And this gospel of the kingdom shall be preached in all the world for a witness unto all nations; and then shall the end come.”
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Thank you. God Bless.
2nd Generation Christian Television
Matthew 24:14
“And this gospel of the kingdom shall be preached in all the world for a witness unto all nations; and then shall the end come.”
Official Youtube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCpcBPvjZNBGZS7Ra0tvkuAg
Walmart Hand & Full Body Scan No Mark You are Not Welcomed at Wally World
Matthew 24:14 KJV
“And this gospel of the kingdom shall be preached in all the world for a witness unto all nations; and then shall the end come.”
Featured Video Line Up...
Last Call for Repentance End Times Christian Prophetic Warning Dream- Darkness coming.
https://youtu.be/3JhUBf3i69Y
An Unexpected Invitation to the Throne Room of God and a Very Troubling Sight. Part 1
https://youtu.be/l0X0rAGpKS4
AN UNEXPECTED INVITATION TO THE THRONE ROOM OF GOD AND A VERY TROUBLING SIGHT PART 2
https://youtu.be/Ub_6mbYW8y8
Pt 1 Patience. God is Doing Spiritual Surgery. Jesus is the Great Physician. Back to Eden! Rapture!
https://youtu.be/Y3VmwdAsmUM
The Great American Christian Holocaust Prophecy Dream - Christian Bounty Hunters are Coming Martyrs
https://youtu.be/sEWpcdc21nU
The God Gene...Coincidence??? Bible Belt
https://youtu.be/lpPnbAyybBo
I Experienced God's Judgement Day of Wrath on Earth- Jesus Warning Dreams- Wrath of God
https://youtu.be/uEgmOSzFdbs
Jesus is the Great Physician Seek Jesus for Healing. This King ran to Physicians Not God and Died.
https://youtu.be/2OhTQP5dkmw
Jesus Warned Me in a Dream Mark Zuckerberg Satan's FACEBOOK Trap Revealed Christian Testimony Urgent
https://youtu.be/Vni-M11G4Do
Message from the Lord Jesus Christ...When you see all these things happening...
https://youtu.be/IO6pAu6dbS4
Jesus said throw it to me... and I Threw it and I saw Jesus Catch it...1 Peter 5:7 KJV
https://youtu.be/38zmEdeEV_w
Flu Season is a Cover For Their Biological Warfare Champaign.
https://youtu.be/bgLOYdXwXwE
Santa is Satan Another Christmas Warning to the Church Christmas is a Pagan Ritual Holiday
https://youtu.be/Be-a0xu1NN4
Newest and Coming SOON on 2nd Generation Christian Television-
Genetically Modified Humans Jesus Warning Satan Wants Access to Your DNA
Air Date: Dec 17, 2021
https://youtu.be/2LkFpXx_dRM
Santa is Satan and Astroworld Portal Connection Repent Church Christmas Warning
Christmas Portal to Hell revealed. Santa's Got a Secret!
Air Date: Dec 24th, 2021
https://youtu.be/Lh7RA5OUl8k
Tic Tock, We're at the End of the Clock- End times news Jesus' Melody Message
Air Date: Dec 31, 2021
https://youtu.be/k8xkovNTG58
You are my Shofar Against this Hi-Tech Frequency Demonic War
Air Date: Jan 7th, 2022
https://youtu.be/UAGm93M9TTQ
Psalms 23:4 KJV- Christian Encouragement Dramatic Reading Shepard's Prayer
Air Date: Jan 14th, 2022
https://youtu.be/lP3FPTlZ34Y
Rain Sounds Instrumental Soothing Piano 8 Hours Christian Instrumental Music Relaxing Music
Air Date: Jan 21st, 2022
The Enemy Hides in Plain Sight Throw Out Cursed Objects Christian Warning Message
Air Date: Jan 28th, 2022
https://youtu.be/_ogKO2Ac90g
Put on The Whole Armor of God -Spiritual Warfare
Ephesians 6: 10-18 King James Version Audio Reading
Air Date: Feb 4th 2022
https://youtu.be/VpDh9STJUDE
"Gravity" with Sandra Bullock- My Lord Jesus Gave me a Dream and revealed Satan's Movie Trap Air Date: Feb 11th, 2022
https://youtu.be/WOapX8O2XOg
Psalm 91 KJV "Prayer of Protection" Soothing Audio Voice
Air Date: Feb 18th, 2022
https://youtu.be/vDdo-0ubCIc
Do Not Sell Your Birthright Like Esau for a Bowl of Pottage Important Christian Endtimes Message
Air Date: Feb 25, 2022
Youtube Link: https://youtu.be/q7neYydjBwc
Thank you. God Bless.
2nd Generation Christian Television
Matthew 24:14
“And this gospel of the kingdom shall be preached in all the world for a witness unto all nations; and then shall the end come.”
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