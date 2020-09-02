Study on Acts 5 Part 1: Ananias and Sapphira

This next part in a series of studies on What does the book of Acts Teach? looks at the tragic story of Ananias and Sapphira, and how it relates to what Christ taught and how the early church operated. The first disciples in Acts obviously asked themselves: What did Christ command? And they concluded that he said to sell what you have and give to the poor. The first Christians understood what it takes to be a Christian; that it meant following everything Jesus commanded. Many are saying that Jesus' teachings ceased to be relevant after he ascended to heaven. These false teachers, like Ananias and Sapphira, are lying to God and to their followers. They will one day pay a very big price for their dishonesty.