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When you base your whole presidency on hatred of one man...
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50 views • June 13, 2021
150 days in, blue areas are flipping red and the nation is rejecting 'Bidenism.' That's what happens when your whole presidency is based on hatred for one man, and your own country, says Benny Johnson
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