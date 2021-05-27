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GGT



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Many Doctors, Nurses, and Pharmacists know what is going on with the PLANdemic/SCAMdemic. There are thousands of them that are taking a stand against the government and deep state and trying their best to awaken the public, but the majority of them are selling their souls to keep their licenses, keep their jobs, and keep their paychecks. They know the public is brainwashed, but they have the attitude BUYER BEWARE. They don't even have a problem with parents killing their own children, as long as the DEMONrats don't bother them. They don't take the Covid jabs, they don't give the jabs to their own children, but they keep silent and keep assisting others with their own SUICIDE.



⁣WOW!!! CALL TO A CHEMIST, YOU WON'T BELIEVE HOW BAD THIS GETS