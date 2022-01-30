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Overcast Geoengineering Documentary
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528 views • January 30, 2022
CHEMTRAIL / GEOENGINEERING DOCUMENTARY
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http://overcastthemovie.com
OVERCAST is a groundbreaking documentary about a phenomenon that most of us would consider normal: Jet contrails that spread into clouds, covering the sky and blocking the sun. For some people however, these trails are the biggest environmental crime in the history of mankind. Recent studies show that manmade cirrus clouds through flight traffic have a far bigger impact on climate change than previously assumed and are already described as unintentional Geoengineering.
OVERCAST brings light into a phenomenon that should be part of the public and climate debate, but instead has been mostly ignored so far.
https://www.facebook.com/overcastthem..
.
@OVERCASTTHEMOVIE
You can support further projects with a donation on:
http://overcastthemovie.com
OVERCAST is a groundbreaking documentary about a phenomenon that most of us would consider normal: Jet contrails that spread into clouds, covering the sky and blocking the sun. For some people however, these trails are the biggest environmental crime in the history of mankind. Recent studies show that manmade cirrus clouds through flight traffic have a far bigger impact on climate change than previously assumed and are already described as unintentional Geoengineering.
OVERCAST brings light into a phenomenon that should be part of the public and climate debate, but instead has been mostly ignored so far.
https://www.facebook.com/overcastthem..
.
@OVERCASTTHEMOVIE
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