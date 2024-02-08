Create New Account
Nobody ever had to teach a child to lie
Rules_For_Rationals
Why is that?  How do children know instinctively to lie ... but have to be taught to tell the truth?
Because the Christians were right.  Original sin is also objectively reality.  Every human being is programmed to choose bad over good.  To choose what is wrong (leftism) over what is right (conservatism).

Keywords
politicscommunismchristianitylogicmysticismatheismmythology

