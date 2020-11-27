How to Make Bone Broth Gel - Brain Power Superfood

How to make bone broth gel - there are 3 main tips to getting your beef bone broth to gel every time.



1) Use the right bones – soup bones specifically are the right ones to get the broth to gel and it give it the most collagen-producing potential. Leg/shank bones can be used in addition to add extra marrow if desired, but they are not the kind of bones that make the broth gel. Grass fed and organic, respectively, are the two best certifications to ensure quality nutrition with fewer toxins. Bones sourced from conventional CAFOs will effectively create toxic junk food.

2) Use apple cider vinegar – organic raw unfiltered is best. 1 tbsp is all you need to help extract the minerals out of the bone. Don’t use too much or it will give the broth a vinegary taste.

3) Cook it long enough to extract all the minerals/nutrition out of the bones and evaporate any excess moisture off. After you put it in containers and refrigerate it for a couple hours it will turn into a gel.



Preparing your own beef bone broth is easy, cost-effective, and more nutritious than store bought varieties for the most part. Beef bone broth has ample amounts of glycine and proline, two amino acids that are in short supply in our standard American diet. Glycine and proline are two of the primary components our bodies need to produce collagen, which helps with wound healing and keeping our skin, joints, cartilage, and connective tissue in good shape as we age. Collagen also helps to heal the gut and keep it healthy. This is one of the most important long-term strategies we can use to keep our brains sharp with age, as a healthy gut lowers systemic inflammation and improves nutrient absorption.



Thumbnail cow photo by Mat Reding on Unsplash



Disclaimer:

All of the information on this channel is published in good faith and for educational purposes only. Primal Brain Hacks does not make any guarantee as to the completeness, reliability, or accuracy of this information.

The information provided on this channel is not intended to be nor does it constitute professional medical advice. Do not rely on this information as a substitute for professional medical advice. The use of any information contained on this channel is strictly at your own risk. Primal Brain Hacks will not be liable for any losses and/or damages in connection with the use of this channel.