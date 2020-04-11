© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This one is without the music (Handels Messiah copywrited !!!?)
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
29 views • April 11, 2020
Get out into the SUN.
Break your contracts with 'the devil'
Police are being spoken to and turned by 'the truth'
SEEMS THESE SATANIC PLATFORMS DON'T LIKE THE MESSIAH BY HANDEL - WONDER WHY IT IS SO OFFENSIVE TO THEM AS WE GO ON THE OFFENSIVE AGAINST THEM.
Break your contracts with 'the devil'
Police are being spoken to and turned by 'the truth'
SEEMS THESE SATANIC PLATFORMS DON'T LIKE THE MESSIAH BY HANDEL - WONDER WHY IT IS SO OFFENSIVE TO THEM AS WE GO ON THE OFFENSIVE AGAINST THEM.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.