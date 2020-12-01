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Lin Wood: "The Day of Reckoning is Coming in GA. The Evidence I Have is Stunning!"
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43367 views • December 01, 2020
Original Source: https://youtu.be/6UNL7orrgtE (JohnFredericksShow YouTube channel)
The John Fredericks Radio Network is America’s Godzilla of the TRUTH! On the John Fredericks Radio Network, we’re #TRUCKINGTHETRUTH all across America with uncompromising broadcast coverage from the Nation’s Capital!
The John Fredericks Radio Network is the most unique political news-talk show focused on the most important issues that impact the daily lives of everyday Americans and America comes to talk here on the truth line! We’re #TRUCKINGTHETRUTH weekday mornings from 6-10 am all across the nation…and we’re either making news or breaking news! The John Fredericks Radio Network broadcasts live weekdays 6am-10am and 24/7 stream.
Listen 24/7 on our available apps at http://www.johnfredericksradio.com/in...
The John Fredericks Radio Network is America’s Godzilla of the TRUTH! On the John Fredericks Radio Network, we’re #TRUCKINGTHETRUTH all across America with uncompromising broadcast coverage from the Nation’s Capital!
The John Fredericks Radio Network is the most unique political news-talk show focused on the most important issues that impact the daily lives of everyday Americans and America comes to talk here on the truth line! We’re #TRUCKINGTHETRUTH weekday mornings from 6-10 am all across the nation…and we’re either making news or breaking news! The John Fredericks Radio Network broadcasts live weekdays 6am-10am and 24/7 stream.
Listen 24/7 on our available apps at http://www.johnfredericksradio.com/in...
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