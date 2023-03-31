Trump's Triumphs #63: Robert Barns' Kerri Lake Hopeium Lacks A Vision For Trump In 2024...

Robert Barnes's voter verification Optimism for Trump in 2024, even if It wins in Arizona, cannot affect the 2024 Election as it won't be a president for the other 49 States in time.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.