I Saw the Light Randall Franks & Ryan Stinson Appalachian Sounds

A RANDALL FRANKS WEB SERIES - "APPALACHIAN SOUNDS"

Appalachian Entertainer/Actor Randall Franks, "Officer Randy Goode" from TV's "In the Heat of the Night" performs with musical guests on his Americana music show "Appalachian Sounds" featuring artists from country, bluegrass, gospel, folk and the Americana musical genres.

He appears in this video with country pianist and vocalist Ryan Stinson, 2025 Josie Music Awards Musician of the Year nominee.

Stinson was a Share America Foundation Scholar who in addition to his own shows in theaters and concerts appears with Randall's historic Hollywood Hillbilly Jamboree.

On "I Saw the Light" Ryan performs instrumentally supported by Franks on fiddle.

This performance was recorded at UCTV Studios in Fort Oglethorpe, Ga. Special Thanks to Judy O'Neal and the UCTV Staff

I Saw the Light (Hank Williams/SonyATV Acuff Rose Music/BMI)

Copyright 2026 Peach Picked Productions