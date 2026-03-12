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Prophecies | KEEP YOUR HEAD ON A SWIVEL AND PRAY! - The Prophetic Report with Stacy Whited
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Are you ready for Shofar-Blowing, Jesus praising, Power-Packed Wednesday Morning session with Stacy Whited?! If not, then get your mind right because we are LIVE at 11:11AM CST.
TO WATCH ALL FLYOVER CONTENT: www.theflyoverapp.com
Follow and Subscribe on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@TheFlyoverConservativesShow
TO WATCH ALL OF THE PROPHETIC REPORTS - https://flyoverconservatives.com/resources-2/prophetic-words/
For Printable Versions of the Declarations - text DECREES to 40509
(Message and data rates may apply. Terms/privacy: 40509-info.com)
WATCH Ginger Ziegler:
RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/c/GingerZieglerMinistries?e9s=src_v1_cmd
WEBSITE: https://gingerziegler.com/
𝗩𝗶𝗱𝗲𝗼𝘀 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗥𝗲𝘀𝗼𝘂𝗿𝗰𝗲𝘀 𝗥𝗲𝗳𝗲𝗿𝗲𝗻𝗰𝗲𝗱 𝗶𝗻 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝗵𝗼𝘄 -
Flights/Airports March 7, 2026
https://x.com/lauraloomer/status/2030309154607296821?s=42
Kansas City Airport March 8, 2026
https://youtube.com/shorts/8jb98KJkBdM?si=LN0uH31fx4RE9lVV
Caroline Dennis Received February 21, 2026 and Delivered on February 24, 2026
https://rumble.com/v76wlxe-live-with-julie.html
FOC Show March 10, 2026
https://rumble.com/v76wd80-the-flyover-conservatives-show.html
Amanda Grace March 10, 2026
https://www.youtube.com/live/G9MR7Y19gbo?si=LZzZwPEg4qgPLtSj
Lance Wallnau February 25, 2026
https://www.youtube.com/live/dMKacasaqTU?si=ecL0p54ExUw0MtyZ
Christa Elisha March 10, 2026 (Elijah Streams)
https://rumble.com/v76wtbw-the-god-of-esther-speaks-over-persia-again-christa-elisha.html
Robin D Bullock 11th Hour March 10, 2026
https://www.youtube.com/live/do2V8dC6qLY?si=NouoXkswXYTx0hiq
Kayleigh McEnany March 8, 2026
https://x.com/kayleighmcenany/status/2030635751692517741?s=42
Caroline Dennis
https://youtu.be/b8bbtHWuQXo
Bo Polny /Drs. Brett and Marianne Watson March 9, 2026
https://www.youtube.com/live/JgZF1BFOsvk?si=5FRS7OP_dqUjSxL1
Donna Rigney Elijah Streams March 9, 2026
https://www.youtube.com/live/iwQngEcq5p4?si=wKYHfaTUrol31OgZ
Hank Kunneman March 8, 2026
https://www.facebook.com/share/v/1GtwSrFpj4/?mibextid=wwXIfr
Kim Clement on Donald Trump
https://youtu.be/SSL7_QV4960
Donald’s Bible
https://youtu.be/eFfFtq1fljY
FB Post Joesph Z March 9, 2026
https://www.facebook.com/share/1G9wvoLwVL/?mibextid=wwXIfr
President Trump March 10, 2026
Rededicate America on May 17, 2026 to be one Nation under God
https://x.com/ripplexrpie/status/2031356373401809263?s=46&t=JATy6ni0UmuYCCiT7ofQYw
Josh Howerton
https://open.spotify.com/episode/6NInjXlhQ7Iqoa7Y9nq65M?si=Rogh8Qg4SsyWUHEqRmYIVA&t=4490&pi=5iOLEqY1Rhu1P
-------------------------------------------
𝗦𝗣𝗢𝗡𝗦𝗢𝗥𝗦 𝗙𝗢𝗥 𝗧𝗢𝗗𝗔𝗬’𝗦 𝗩𝗜𝗗𝗘𝗢
► Kirk Elliott PHD - FREE consultation on wealth conservation http://FlyoverGold.com
► My Pillow - save up to 80% off - https://MyPillow.com/Flyover
► Z-Stack - enjoy 5% off - https://flyoverhealth.com
► Redemption Shield - use promo code FLYOVER for 10% off - www.redemptionshield.com
► Prepper Beef - use promo code FLYOVER for 20% off - https://flyovermeat.com
► Support Patriot Women and Save 20% off at Fern Valley Soap - www.fernvalleysoap.com
Promo Code: FLYOVER
Want to help spread the Wake Up • Speak Up • Show Up -
https://shop.flyoverconservatives.com/
-------------------------------------------
𝗙𝗢𝗟𝗟𝗢𝗪 𝗢𝗨𝗥 𝗦𝗢𝗖𝗜𝗔𝗟 𝗠𝗘𝗗𝗜𝗔 𝗦𝗢 𝗪𝗘 𝗖𝗔𝗡 𝗕𝗘 𝗕𝗘𝗦𝗧 𝗙𝗥𝗜𝗘𝗡𝗗𝗦
💬Telegram: https://t.me/FlyoverConservatives
🆇 Twitter: https://x.com/FlyoverConservs
🏘 FB Community: https://www.facebook.com/groups/flyoverconservatives
🟦 FB Page: https://www.facebook.com/flyoverconservatives
📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/flyoverconservatives/
🟪 Truth Social: https://truthsocial.com/@FlyoverConservatives
🧑💻 Website: https://flyoverconservatives.com
► ALL LINKS: https://sociatap.com/FlyoverConservatives
-------------------------------------------
► Sign Up For the Flyover Newsletter! - https://bit.ly/flyovernewsletter
► Support Flyover Directly - https://www.flyoverconservatives.com/donate
► Get Your OWN Flyover Merch Today: https://www.shop.flyoverconservatives.com/merch
► Teach your Kids Critical Thinking with TuttleTwins: http://FlyoverTwins.com
► Support Patriot Women and Save 20% off at Fern Valley Soap -
www.fernvalleysoap.com
Promo Code: FLYOVER
--------------------------------------
TO WATCH ALL FLYOVER CONTENT: www.theflyoverapp.com
Follow and Subscribe on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@TheFlyoverConservativesShow
TO WATCH ALL OF THE PROPHETIC REPORTS - https://flyoverconservatives.com/resources-2/prophetic-words/
For Printable Versions of the Declarations - text DECREES to 40509
(Message and data rates may apply. Terms/privacy: 40509-info.com)
WATCH Ginger Ziegler:
RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/c/GingerZieglerMinistries?e9s=src_v1_cmd
WEBSITE: https://gingerziegler.com/
𝗩𝗶𝗱𝗲𝗼𝘀 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗥𝗲𝘀𝗼𝘂𝗿𝗰𝗲𝘀 𝗥𝗲𝗳𝗲𝗿𝗲𝗻𝗰𝗲𝗱 𝗶𝗻 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝗵𝗼𝘄 -
Flights/Airports March 7, 2026
https://x.com/lauraloomer/status/2030309154607296821?s=42
Kansas City Airport March 8, 2026
https://youtube.com/shorts/8jb98KJkBdM?si=LN0uH31fx4RE9lVV
Caroline Dennis Received February 21, 2026 and Delivered on February 24, 2026
https://rumble.com/v76wlxe-live-with-julie.html
FOC Show March 10, 2026
https://rumble.com/v76wd80-the-flyover-conservatives-show.html
Amanda Grace March 10, 2026
https://www.youtube.com/live/G9MR7Y19gbo?si=LZzZwPEg4qgPLtSj
Lance Wallnau February 25, 2026
https://www.youtube.com/live/dMKacasaqTU?si=ecL0p54ExUw0MtyZ
Christa Elisha March 10, 2026 (Elijah Streams)
https://rumble.com/v76wtbw-the-god-of-esther-speaks-over-persia-again-christa-elisha.html
Robin D Bullock 11th Hour March 10, 2026
https://www.youtube.com/live/do2V8dC6qLY?si=NouoXkswXYTx0hiq
Kayleigh McEnany March 8, 2026
https://x.com/kayleighmcenany/status/2030635751692517741?s=42
Caroline Dennis
https://youtu.be/b8bbtHWuQXo
Bo Polny /Drs. Brett and Marianne Watson March 9, 2026
https://www.youtube.com/live/JgZF1BFOsvk?si=5FRS7OP_dqUjSxL1
Donna Rigney Elijah Streams March 9, 2026
https://www.youtube.com/live/iwQngEcq5p4?si=wKYHfaTUrol31OgZ
Hank Kunneman March 8, 2026
https://www.facebook.com/share/v/1GtwSrFpj4/?mibextid=wwXIfr
Kim Clement on Donald Trump
https://youtu.be/SSL7_QV4960
Donald’s Bible
https://youtu.be/eFfFtq1fljY
FB Post Joesph Z March 9, 2026
https://www.facebook.com/share/1G9wvoLwVL/?mibextid=wwXIfr
President Trump March 10, 2026
Rededicate America on May 17, 2026 to be one Nation under God
https://x.com/ripplexrpie/status/2031356373401809263?s=46&t=JATy6ni0UmuYCCiT7ofQYw
Josh Howerton
https://open.spotify.com/episode/6NInjXlhQ7Iqoa7Y9nq65M?si=Rogh8Qg4SsyWUHEqRmYIVA&t=4490&pi=5iOLEqY1Rhu1P
-------------------------------------------
𝗦𝗣𝗢𝗡𝗦𝗢𝗥𝗦 𝗙𝗢𝗥 𝗧𝗢𝗗𝗔𝗬’𝗦 𝗩𝗜𝗗𝗘𝗢
► Kirk Elliott PHD - FREE consultation on wealth conservation http://FlyoverGold.com
► My Pillow - save up to 80% off - https://MyPillow.com/Flyover
► Z-Stack - enjoy 5% off - https://flyoverhealth.com
► Redemption Shield - use promo code FLYOVER for 10% off - www.redemptionshield.com
► Prepper Beef - use promo code FLYOVER for 20% off - https://flyovermeat.com
► Support Patriot Women and Save 20% off at Fern Valley Soap - www.fernvalleysoap.com
Promo Code: FLYOVER
Want to help spread the Wake Up • Speak Up • Show Up -
https://shop.flyoverconservatives.com/
-------------------------------------------
𝗙𝗢𝗟𝗟𝗢𝗪 𝗢𝗨𝗥 𝗦𝗢𝗖𝗜𝗔𝗟 𝗠𝗘𝗗𝗜𝗔 𝗦𝗢 𝗪𝗘 𝗖𝗔𝗡 𝗕𝗘 𝗕𝗘𝗦𝗧 𝗙𝗥𝗜𝗘𝗡𝗗𝗦
💬Telegram: https://t.me/FlyoverConservatives
🆇 Twitter: https://x.com/FlyoverConservs
🏘 FB Community: https://www.facebook.com/groups/flyoverconservatives
🟦 FB Page: https://www.facebook.com/flyoverconservatives
📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/flyoverconservatives/
🟪 Truth Social: https://truthsocial.com/@FlyoverConservatives
🧑💻 Website: https://flyoverconservatives.com
► ALL LINKS: https://sociatap.com/FlyoverConservatives
-------------------------------------------
► Sign Up For the Flyover Newsletter! - https://bit.ly/flyovernewsletter
► Support Flyover Directly - https://www.flyoverconservatives.com/donate
► Get Your OWN Flyover Merch Today: https://www.shop.flyoverconservatives.com/merch
► Teach your Kids Critical Thinking with TuttleTwins: http://FlyoverTwins.com
► Support Patriot Women and Save 20% off at Fern Valley Soap -
www.fernvalleysoap.com
Promo Code: FLYOVER
--------------------------------------
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